Borrowing is fine, but there has to be balance

I read with interest the article in The National (May 23) regarding the level of debt-to-GDP ratio of the PNG economy.

The government mentioned that the increased borrowing that it initiated in the last five years was necessary to fund important infrastructure projects and other government policies to grow the economy.

Though borrowing is a prerequisite for the government to prop up its finances to fund important national projects and programmes

that will stimulate economic and social growth and development, the model has to be varied to accommodate for sustainability and fiscal prudence.

From the current economic scenario, the government has incurred huge debt to unsustainable levels because the PNG economy is heavily dependent on the market for natural resources which are highly volatile and risky for proper government planning.

The government’s anticipation for the oil and LNG prices to rebound to lucrative price levels in the medium term (2018-22) is being heavily competed away by increased output from LNG projects in the region and around the world.

I am of the view that borrowing has to be done within sound levels to reflect fiscal prudence and budget sustainability.

Mike H

