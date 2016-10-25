Bosa Togs’ WOW award was well-deserved

THE battle for the Westpac Outstanding Women’s (WOW) Awards is far from a one-woman race.

It is the race for women of Papua New Guinea and the greatest of the greats wins the award.

Telekom’s IT general manager Bosa Togs was the front-runner and eventual winner in this year’ WOW Awards.

Bosa admitted she wouldn’t have been there to receive the awards if it wasn’t for her both parents’ support and guidance.

It is fundamentally true that we owe it to our parents for our successes, most importantly to our mothers.

From a traditional point of view, men can do better in all areas of life than women.

But today, PNG women are proving that viewpoint to be wrong.

We have seen many powerful women today in the likes of Divine Word University vice chancellor Cecilia Nembo and prominent women’s leader and business woman Janet Sape.

Last weekend, we have witnessed the WOW Awards which TOGS was the winner.

The lesson taught here is not only for the our women but also for our men.

This lesson drills down to those who are drivers of IT (Information Technology) both women and men.

Technology is a gift of God and is perhaps the second greatest gift after the gift of life.

It is the mother of civilisations, of arts and of sciences.

Bosa Togs probably based her belief on that and pursued it up to what she is today.

To all our women and men in the IT industry, let us embrace the changes and successes.

IT societies like the Papua New Guinea Computer Society and other smaller groups should come out to congratulate Bosa for her achievement.

Ebudibudi

UPNG