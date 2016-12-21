Botanical garden launches website

THE National Botanical Gardens in Lae has launched its very own website as its advancement programme continues to progress.

The Friends of Lae Botanic Gardens (FOLBG) in partnership with PNG Forest Institute were very proud to announce the launching this week.

The website was a collaboration between Australian web developer, Rob McIntyre and FOLBG advancement programme volunteer staff. It was developed in late 2015 and went live in mid-2016.

Recently, The George Group (TGG) PNG Ltd helped meet the cost for the website www.laebotanicgardens.com to become live.

The result is a website that promotes the garden’s special place in the Lae community and in PNG’s history.

It also documents all of the hard work undertaken through the advancement programme, its tireless staff, associated organisations and many sponsors that have committed to the programme.

TGG chief executive officer Shaun Mowbray was delighted to be involved in the programme, reminiscing, “as a child, I would often take shortcuts through the botanical gardens down to Milford Haven Road where my dad’s office was”.

He said his mum also spent a lot of mornings there, painting the trees with her art group.

“It’s a place I have fond memories of and I still love the town of Lae,” Mowbroy said.

He said, TGG PNG Ltd was proud to be a sponsor in the project that would benefit the community of Lae.

McIntyre said he has family in Papua New Guinea and has been interested in travelling to the country for quite some time.

