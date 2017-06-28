Bougainville students on Aust excursion

A GROUP of 23 students from the Kamarau International School in Buka, Bougainville, are on an excursion to Brisbane, Australia.

School staff Patricia Nuakenu said the trip was an annual event to “provide students the opportunity to extend their learning through insights gained, and report on the activities” they were involved in during the trip.”

The trip complements the New South Wales curriculum taught at the Kamarau International School. It aims to expose students to what has been taught in the past two terms, and prepare them for the two remaining terms.

The students also get to see a zoo, and compare the vegetation to what they have in PNG.

The students are picked from grades five, six, seven and eight.

“The trip will take a week. The students flew in to Port Moresby last Saturday, where they spent a night, then transited to Brisbane on Sunday June 25.”

They will visit Dream World, Movie World, Sea World and the zoo.

They are expected to return to Port Moresby on July 2 and fly back to Buka the next day.

