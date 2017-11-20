Bougainville talks set for Moresby

A meeting between the Government and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (ABG) in implementing the Bougainville peace agreement will be held in Port Moresby next month

“This will be the first meeting of the JSB (joint supervisory body) to be held since mid-2016 and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville government welcomes the national government’s commitment to honour its obligations under the Bougainville peace agreement,” Peace Agreement Minister Albert Punghau said.

According to a media statement, the meeting will be held on Dec 14 and 15. It will provide both governments the opportunity to consider practical steps in implementing the peace agreement.

Critical among these are unsolved issues around funding and the need to confirm arrangements for the independence referendum set for June 15, 2019.

“The ABG welcomes this opportunity to discuss these issues further. With the targeted date for the referendum approaching fast, there is no time to waste, and it is essential that our two governments reach agreement on a way forwards without any further delays,” Punghau said.

Punghau noted that whilst the JSB was an important high level forum, there was also a need for the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and National Government ministers and officials to engage in continued dialogue regarding the peace process.

Under the Bougainville peace agreement the JSB is the key consultation mechanism in relation to autonomy and is chaired by the president of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and the prime minister of Papua New Guinea.

