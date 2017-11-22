Bougainville win seven medals in bodybuilding

By HENRY MORABANG, ISAAC LIRI and LARRY ANDREW

The Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) started their PNG Games campaign on a high note by winning three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in bodybuilding on Day two in Kimbe, West New Britain.

AROB led the unofficial medal tally followed by Chimbu, NCD, Morobe and EHP who won two gold medals each while WNB won one gold through Elly Kalu.

The bodybuilding competition was held at Kimbe Secondary School.

Kalu won the medal ahead of Belinda Pasaro who settled for silver while Monica Umba, also from WNB, picked up bronze. This is the first time for WNB to win medals in women’s bodybuilding.

The exciting story of the competition was the win by inmate Martin Kerari, who won silver for Team East New Britain in the Under- 70kg division.

Making his first appearance for his province, Kerari had to fight all odds as a prisoner and did not let his team mates down.

Coach John Joski said he was confident that Kerari would make the final and was glad that he came second in his weight class.

Kerari is one of the four inmates representing ENB at the Games.

Bodybuilding competition manager Alphonse Benny said seven provinces took part in the sport — Chimbu, Morobe, AROB, NCD, ENB, Eastern Highlands and host WNB.

Benny said bodybuilding was a one-day competition and was pleased with the outcome.

“Despite all the hiccups, the competition went smoothly and every province was happy with their results. I thank all the sponsors namely BSP, National Gaming and Control Board and others for the support,” he said.

