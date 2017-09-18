Bougainville wins boxing title

HOST Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) won this year’s National Boxing Championships in Arawa recently.

Playing under the banner of Bougainville, the host won five gold medals ahead of Mathew Aisa’s Mekeo with four and Hiri’s one to finish on top.

Defending champions the National Capital District did not attend the championships with their absence blamed on a lack of financing for the team’s travel.

Tournament director Dick Larry said eight associations attended the fight held from Sept 5-14.

Centres who attended the boxing titles were hosts Bougainville, who fielded three teams — Bougainville 1, 2 and North Bougainville while others included Namatanai, Rabaul, Mekeo, Hiri and Lae. Larry said he was disappointed that not many centres took part — making it hard for the selectors to name a representative team.

The championship was to select a side in preparation for the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu in December and also for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next year.

