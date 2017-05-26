Bougainville youths participate in meet

THREE hundred and twenty-five youths from around Bougainville gathered in Arawa for the Bougainville youth initiative emerging leaders’ congress organised by Credit Union Foundation Australia (CUFA).

The foundation, an international development agency, was invited by the Autonomous Bougainville Government to assist with the youth programme and it has been working in Bougainville since July 2015, delivering a programme called Rot bilong ol yangpla blo bihain taim.

The CUFA project is funded by the Australian government and is aimed at helping youths in Bougainville to improve their livelihood and help with employment opportunities.

The focus has been the provision of a range of learning outcomes aimed at developing skills and confidence to help young people to either find work start small businesses.

Like this: Like Loading...