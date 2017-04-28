Bowling all the way to the top

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

LOA Babona, a retired nurse from Central, is going to next year’s world bowling championships on the Gold Coast in Australia.

She earned an entry by winning the 2017 PNG Open women’s singles in Port Moresby over the Easter weekend.

Babona, 66 and from Central, is preparing to move to her village in Tubuserea after retiring in 2015 but village life will be far from boring for her.

She loves the game so much that it will keep her occupied to enable her to have a real crack at the world singles.

“I thought I would go home but the sport keeps me occupied because of my love for it,” she told The National.

That enthusiasm led her into the week-long PNG Open where she won a ticket to the Gold Coast.

“Bowling is a noble game. It is a very humble game that has its own ethics or codes. The important ones are that it mentors us to control patience and develop respect. At the end of every game, you will find this feeling of enjoyment,” Babona said.

“I started bowling in 1992 after leaving softball because of too many injuries.”

As a beginner, she had to travel through clubs from discipline to disciplines (singles, doubles, triples and fours) to gain experience and be selected to compete in national and international tournaments.

She played for a number of clubs but this year switched to the Metro Bowling club. In 2008, she won her second singles in Goroka.

“That was when I was selected by the PNG Bowls Club to represent the country in the Warila Bowling Open in Sydney, Australia,” she said.

The emotions were mixed. Joy, enthusiasm, nervousness, excitement and the challenges of a first overseas trip and tournament came in one bundle for Babona.

Babona travelled with only her manager, no coach, but she couldn’t be a prouder Papua New Guinean.

“They have the best synthetic greens whereas in PNG we only use natural grass for our greens.”

This year’s PNG Open at Bisini had players from Lae, Goroka and Madang as well as Port Moresby.

“I am just as proud to represent my country overseas and I will try my best to play to the best of my ability to ensure my country is recognised in the international world of bowling,”

