Boxer Basa eyes more prizefights

By MELTON PAIS

ELIAS Basa has his sights on more prizefights after defending his PNG Professional Boxing Federation middleweight title by stopping Nelson Samson in the sixth round of their bout in Port Moresby earlier this month.

Samson, an experienced kickboxer, struggled to connect cleanly on the slippery Bougainvillean whose movement and angles enabled him to score consistently while dodging incoming fire.

The heavy-handed Southern Highlander looked to have punched himself out by the final round offering little resistance as Basa flayed away forcing the referee to intervene for a technical knockout win.

Samson’s sponsor Greg Sheppard of Sheppard Lawyers was present to witness the fight.

Basa being the PNGPBF’s 75kg champion should not have too much trouble attracting opponents in that weight class for his next fight which organisers hope will be in December.

In the show’s other bouts, Manusian Jimmy Pius forced NCD’s Tonny Waisa to quit in their lightweight matchup.

Waisa was forced to throw in the towel after taking several flush shots in the fourth round which drew blood from his nose and mouth.

Meanwhile, Junior Raka Kauka of West New Britain claimed a points win over Central’s John Oscar in their featherweight six rounder.

