Boxers eye World Champs at Oceania titles

PAPUA New Guinea has a good chance of qualifying one or two of its boxers for the upcoming AIBA World Championships in Hamburg, Germany, later this year.

This is from senior boxing official Dick Larry based on his predictions of PNG’s chancves at the Oceania Boxing Championships in Brisbane from June 26-29.

“PNG has a good chance in the lighter division given the boys follow instructions from their coaches,” Larry said.

PNG has nominated seven boxers who will take part in the upcoming Oceania boxing tournament. The boxers already on the Gold Coast preparing for the tournament include Charles Keama (52kg), Beupu Noke (57kg) John Ume (64kg) and Tala Kami (91kg). Those travelling today for Brisbane include coach Mark Keto, Maxie Mangea (49kg), Andrew Aisanga (69kg) and Tamasi Kami (91kg).

Larry said the Kami brothers were Brisbane-based and would join the PNG camp on the Gold Coast.

Gold and silver medal winners will automatically qualify for the AIBA World Championships in Germany.

