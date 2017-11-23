Boxing comp heads into elimination round

THE PNG Games boxing competition headed into its elimination round last night at the Kimbe Secondary School Hall with semifinals expected today and finals tomorrow.

Tournament director Dick Larry said the competition started late on Tuesday afternoon and went through the night because the venue was also used by bodybuilding on Monday and would also cater for weightlifting starting today.

Larry said they could not conduct the competition in the mornings due to heat. He added that the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Central and the National Capital District were front-runners for thecompetition.

Morobe are the dark horse of the tournament while host West New Britain are expected to bring some surprises. “I am really amazed with the talent on display during the boxing tournament.

We had to remove some representative players from participating to give opportunity to untapped talents,” Larry said.

Larry was disappointed that a lot of provinces were still breaking the competition rules by fielding national and elite-level fighters and not the novices as required.

“The PNG Games is for the rural population especially those who have not gone on to represent their country,” Larry said.

