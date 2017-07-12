Boxing gears for c’ships

THE NCD Amateur Boxing Association is gearing up for the 2017 national boxing championships to be staged in Arawa, Autonomous Region of Bougainville, later this year.

Tournament director Raga Kaoka Jr said he had put his hand up to lead NCD in the interim until the executives returned from national election duties.

Kaoka said association president Honk Kiap was contesting the Moresby North-West seat while other members were “all over the place” during the election.

The former PNG boxing champion said he would arrange the usual Sunday fights on July 23 at Sports Inn to gauge the views of the boxers, interested parents and officials.

“I am taking the lead just to get the house in order before executives can take over in preparation for the Arawa championships,” Kaoka said.

“The Arawa event is important and as defending champions NCD must attend it.”

Kaoka said he understood that PNG Boxing Union would select a strong squad in preparation for Mini Pacific Games in Vanuatu in November and the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April. He called on all affiliated clubs to send their representatives to the Sunday fights.

The PNG Boxing Union official Dick Larry urged all boxing affiliates to prepare for the national championships by sending their elite boxers.

“The boxing championships is important and only elite and senior boxers are allowed. Novice or junior fighters are not allowed to compete,” Larry said.

The veteran technical boxing personality said PNG was the current champion and would be out in full force in Vanuatu to retain their Oceania title.

