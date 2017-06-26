Boxing union invites fighters for national titles

THE Papua New Guinea Amateur Boxing Association has invited its affiliates to send their best fighters to the upcoming national championships in Bougainville, later this year.

Tournament director Dick Larry said the union required affiliates to send their senior boxers. The championships will start from Sept 3-7.

He said the national titles would be used to pick a team for the Mini Pacific Games in December in Vanuatu and for April’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Meanwhile, the 19th AIBA World Boxing Championships in Hamburg, Germany, will host the world’s top 280 elite male boxers for the first time in the new Olympic cycle to Tokyo 2020. Qualification for Hamburg comes in the form of the AIBA Continental Championships held between May and June.

The Oceania Championships from June 26-29 on the Gold Coast, Australia, is part of the road to Hamburg. It started in Uzbekistan capital Tashkent, with the Asian Championships from April 30 to May 7 before the Congo capital Brazzaville hosted the African Championships from May 27 to June 4.

Tegucigalpa in Honduras hosted the best boxers in the Americas from June 10-18 and the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is currently holding the European Championships (June 16-24).

Elite squad: Charles Keama (52kg), Beupu Noke (57kg) John Ume (64kg), Tala Kami (91kg), Maxie Mangea (49kg), Andrew Aisanga (69kg), Tamasi Kami (91kg plus).

