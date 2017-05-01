Boy, 12, an election victim

A 12-YEAR-old boy is one of the three dead in West New Britain following a fight last Thursday between supporters of two candidates contesting the national elections.

Another three are in the Kimbe General Hospital with serious injuries and eight others with moderate injuries.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said the fight was between Bali Islanders supporting Francis Marus and people from Bulu/Talasea supporting John Pakua.

He said the bodies of the three people from Bulu/Talasea were at the Kimbe Hospital morgue after they died from loss of blood from severe knife wounds.

Namora, who is also the deputy chairman for the provincial peace and good order committee, issued a directive to the Kimbe town manager on Friday to close the main market in town until further notice due to the triple killings.

He said escalating law and order problems were serious and with the closure of the main market, it would help to prevent vendors from rural areas to go into town.

Namora said the situation in Kimbe was tense and families of opposing factions have been moved to safety.

He said police set up base near the main market to continue monitoring the situation.

