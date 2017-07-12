Boy, 6, dies in house fire

POLICE say a six-year-old boy died when the family home caught

fire at Moiyan village in Western last week.

Kiunga police station commander Inspector Anthony Toroipo

said the boy’s sister managed to escape.

The home is at the Philip Kona settlement in Kiunga.

Toroipo said the fire began at around 10pm on Sunday allegedly from a candle but police investigation was continuing.

He said the parents of the children were out of the house.

“The parents went out living the small boy with his elder sister sleeping in the house,” he said.

“When the fire started the

sister ran out of the house to call for help.

“People rushed to the house to rescue the boy.

“The flames spread out very quickly and burnt the whole

house down along with the boy inside.”

He said the people were not assisting the police investigation.

The home was completely destroyed.

