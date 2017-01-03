Boy arrested over deaths

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

POLICE have arrested a Grade 11 student over the deaths of two men during a New Year celebration in Mt Hagen city.

Police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari described the killings as “inhuman”.

Lakari said another man identified as Wanpis Kaulup was admitted at the Mt Hagen General Hospital after he was injured in the same incident at Warakum settlement on Saturday night.

The student was in Grade 11 at Hagen Secondary School last year.

Police believe that it could be payback killing to an incident in Laiagam in Enga six months ago.

Lakari identified the two dead men as Paul Samo Leambu, 26, and Tedi Peter, 20, both from Mamal village in Lagaip-Porgera district.

“I want to appeal to the Enga community leaders at Warakum to surrender the other suspects still at large to the police,” he said.

Lakari warned that if they failed to hand in the other suspects, police would remove Enga settlers on State land at Warakum and send them back to their province.

“I want to appeal to the Engans not to bring their problems to Hagen city and Western Highlands,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...