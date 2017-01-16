Boy volunteers in taking care of animals

HANUA Norman, 14-year-old student from Gaire Primary School in Central, and 20 other holiday makers have signed up to volunteer at RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in Port Moresby.

Norman travels 40 minutes from his village to Four Mile then catches a bus to Waigani Central to the RSPCA veterinary (vet) clinic so he can be with the furry friends.

He is a shy young boy who has dedicated over a month of his school to assist in the kennels.

His favourite part of the volunteer work is exercising which involves playing with the puppies.

“The volunteer work allows individuals to get first hand experiences in learning how to take proper care of domestic animals such as cats and dogs,” according to RSPCA.

Like this: Like Loading...