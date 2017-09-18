Boy,12, dies in shooting

A TWELVE-year-old boy from Riuriu village in the Los Negros LLG on Manus died when he was shot in the chest with a spear gun, police say.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said the boy, a grade five student of Lombrum Primary School, died on the way to Lorengau General Hospital.

Yapu said the suspect, Jeron Mwaka, was charged with murder.

He said the incident happened at Chicago Beach on Sunday Sept 10.

In a separate incident, two brothers have been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after a man was attacked with an axe and a scissors at Pere village.

Vincent Kanawi, 30, and Paul Kanawi, 26, are from Pere village.

They appeared at the Lorengau District court for mention last Tuesday and remanded in custody.

Yapu warned people not to attack other people during arguments as there were other amicable ways to solve their problems.

He said the contributing factor to those incidents were the consumption of homebrew by young people.

