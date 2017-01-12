Boy’s body found along highway

By ZACHERY PER

THE body of a boy was discovered yesterday by relatives near the damaged section of the Highlands highway in Chimbu.

A relatives who asked not to be named said the boy identified only as Daniel had been helping carry the cargo of travellers crossing to the other side of the highway.

His body was found at a secluded area near an old coffee factory.

His relatives had been searching for him after he failed to turn up home early this week.

They found his body the next morning.

Police could not be reached to confirm the death yesterday. But the relative said he had been carrying cargo for passengers and had been earning money from it since the weekend.

The deceased hailed from Kup in the Kerowagi district. His mother was from Guo where the landslide occurred in the Kundiawa-Gembogl district of Chimbu.

Meanwhile the highway remained closed yesterday after landowners demanded to be paid K1m by the Government as compensation.

Police were called to monitor the repair work but this was abandoned later.

Works Secretary David Wereh urged the landowners to allow the work to start while their demand was discussed.

