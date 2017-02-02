BPNG to create better environment for e-Business

By MARK HAIHUIE

ENHANCING the enabling environment is important in supporting electronic business in the country, according to the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

Assistant governor Ellison Pidik told the Bank of South Pacific e-Business Expo yesterday in Port Moresby that the Central bank would create a conducive environment for e-Business through new regulations to support the implementation of the Nation Payment System Act 2014.

“BPNG in collaboration with stakeholders in the financial system continues to provide required support for digital financial services at large,” Pidik said.

“E-business of course is one of those captured in terms of the environment for which commerce can prosper.

“BPNG will continue to ensure that all key aspects of digital financial services framework are in place to support all payments either through mobile phones or electronic cards.

“This definitely includes good collaboration and already we are doing that with various institutions like Nicta (National Information and Communication Technology Authority), Independent Consumer and Ccompetition Commission and all the mobile operators, all payment service providers such as BSP and other commercial banks and financial institutions.

“In terms of the support and creating a conducive environment, first and foremost we need a legislative framework.

“And there is already a Nation Payment System Act 2014 approved and passed by parliament and is effective. In addition, we will have new regulation to support.”

Like this: Like Loading...