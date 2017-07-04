BPNG employee wins Kina’s loan promo

LINAH Goi, an employee of the Bank of PNG (BPNG), is the winner of Kina Bank’s OwnHome Loan promotion which ran from March 1 to May 31 this year.

Goi was given a K5000 shopping voucher and described the win as a nice surprise.

“I am absolutely thrilled with this win. Owning a decent home is a big dream for every family in Papua New Guinea,” Goi said.

“Sometimes it stretches our budget and we look at options to save for just one thing that we want to have in our home either indoor or outdoor. This K5000 shopping voucher will assist me in a big way.

“One thing I did not factor in my budget is landscaping and outdoor brown goods such as a barbeque stand.

“I can now beautify my new home and purchase my outdoor brown goods. I am totally grateful to the bank for this initiative.”

The bank is currently running its second OwnHome Loan promotion. All home loans lodged from July 1 to August 31 2017, will go into a draw in September for another K5000 shopping voucher.

Kina Bank executive general manager, Danny Robinson said: “It is our vision to walk with our customers in every stage of their life by helping them and their communities prosper, underpinned by progressive accessible financial service.

“We partner with our customers through such promotions to unlock opportunity and provide them with the financial independence.”

