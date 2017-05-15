BPNG to host a forum

THE Pacific Islands Regional Initiative will meet in Kokopo this month to discuss digital financial services in the region.

Bank of Papua New Guinea governor Loi Bakani said financial inclusion would be the main agenda.

“We will be hosting a Pacific Islands Regional Initiative on financial inclusion where all the countries in the Pacific will come and we will talk about how we are addressing financial inclusion in PNG and for their respective countries as well,” Bakani said.

It is from May 30 to June 1. Bakani said they would launch this policy designed to dedicate activities for equal participation by women.

“It is our first time to host this event and we look forward to it,” he said.

“The topic we will have there will be focusing on digital financial services in our region.”

