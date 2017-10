It was reported that the board of BPNG went to the Federated State of Micronesia for a meeting.

The country is facing money problems but the governor and his board saw it fit to fly overseas for a meeting.

This trip does not make one sense and is a total waste of money.

The board will save these huge travel bills if it had convened a meeting in the bank’s boardroom.

The governor must explain this to the taxpayers.

Taxpayer

Waigani

