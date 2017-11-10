Brain Bell launches initiative to raise funds for charity programmes

By PETER ESILA

A ‘Christmas wishing tree’ was launched yesterday by the Sir Brain Bell Foundation to raise funds to support seven charity and community support programmes in the country.

“We will see a great level of fundraising through this particular initiative where every one of our customers will be presented the opportunity to purchase a burble for K5 at every one of our locations nationwide in support of our great charities and community groups,” said the Brain Bell Group chief executive Cameron Mackellar.

The seven organisations are Gateway Children Fund in Port Moresby, Mama Rose Orphanage in Mt Hagen, Callan Services Kokopo, Femili PNG in Lae, Kimbe General Hospital children’s ward, Kundiawa General Hospital children’s ward and City Mission Madang.

“The Christmas wish tree programme is essentially about providing much-needed awareness and funds to those seven charities, community groups and hospitals that have provided a great level of support and care for everyday Papua New Guineans.

“We are hoping that our customers will provide that added support. In addition to that, the Sir Brain Bell Foundation will provide a generous donation of K20,000 to each of those charities and community groups after Christmas,” Mackellar said.

