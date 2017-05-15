As brave as he was, Gunemba risked a lot

PLEASE, allow me space in your paper to make a comment on an article that appeared in The National yesterday (May 11) regarding Lae City Dweller’s player, Raymond Gunemba.

Raymond was said to have insisted on playing in his team’s matches even though he was carrying an injury.

As a key member of the national team, the Kapuls, I think the decision is unbecoming of a senior player who should be well aware of the dangers of playing with injury.

His action could seriously aggravate his injury; thus, ruling him

out of the two very important games against the Solomon Islands to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup.

It is also, unfair for the up-coming players who are trying to make the first team.

Raymond’s decision denies them the chance to play and gain that experience to develop for the future.

It could also mean other players would not take their injuries seriously in future.

The coach should leave out the family mentality and consider the team’s future first.

Futbol Sapota

Boroko

