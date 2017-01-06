Breach of protocol concerns officer

By ALPHONSE PORAU

WESTERN police commander Superintendent Joseph Puri is concerned about the breach of protocol by officers from outside the province executing arrest warrants without informing him.

He said two officers from the National Capital District were in Western last week without any to arrest the Kiunga local level government president.

“I am concerned about officers bypassing commands to execute an arrest that we are not aware of,” Puri said.

“The two were seen in Kiunga trying to arrest the president. And when they were taken in for questioning, they had no documents for the arrest.”

He immediately sent them back to the National Capital District.

Puri told The National that police commanders should observe protocol and go through the proper channel if they wanted to arrest or do anything in another province.

“Officers in other provinces must follow proper protocols,” he said.

“Parties on the other side must be told so that they can assist where necessary.”

Meanwhile, he thanked the leaders and the people in Western for the peaceful and quiet festive celebration.

“I thank the people of Western for being very attentive on the awareness conducted by police before the festive season and for celebrating peacefully,” he said.

