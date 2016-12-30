Breakout a cover-up for rape incident, Turi says

THE breakout at Waigani police station last week was to cover up a rape incident that occurred inside the cell, National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi says.

Turi told The National that some suspects inside the cell raped a female prisoner. The police were aware of it but fired a gas gun into the cell to allow the suspects to escape.

“It was an incident that happened in broad daylight and the station commander tried to cover up what happened in the cell,” he said.

“There was a rape incident of a female prisoner inside the cell before the breakout and no one was working on the case.”

Turi said the woman informed him of the incident but he thought it was an assault. Later it was confirmed that she had been raped.

“So it means that police officers were involved because they covered up by firing the gas gun to allow suspects to escape.”

He said five officers including the station commander had been suspended and replaced.

“We are currently working on the case and will lay formal charges on the officers,” Turi said.

“But the police officers will be suspended without pay.”

