Breakouts blamed on delayed cases

AMONG the 58 who broke out of the Buimo Prison in Morobe last month were several inmates who had been remanded and awaiting trial for more than nine years.

Correctional Service Commissioner Michael Waipo said yesterday that some had been detained on “mere allegations” and have had their cases deferred.

Such issues, he said, had led to overcrowding and outbreak of diseases had led to frustration and breakouts.

Waipo was revealing findings of an investigation into the May 12 breakout during which 17 inmates were shot dead.

He said a large number of them caught the warders off-guard and made a dash.

“They dashed for freedom because their complaints that parole and licensed releases were not effective.

“Some detainees have been spending more than nine years (behind bars) just waiting for their court cases.

“The courts are now allowing bail.

“Some remand detainees are held in custody based on mere allegations … with no evidence. Cases have been deferred to 2018 and 2019.”

Waipo said Buimo had experienced overcrowding for the past 10 years and admitted that 31 inmates had died over a three-year period.

Two died from tuberculosis and 21 died while trying to escape.

“My department always takes the blame for all the escapes from prisons throughout the country.”

He said despite all his officers’ efforts, breakouts will continue “until law and justice sector agencies which deal with remandees get their act together”.

He said remandees had said they would continue with their attempts to escape because they were frustrated with the situation.

