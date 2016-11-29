Brewer back in the mix for PNG Open

THE 2017 South Pacific Brewery Papua New Guinea Golf Open was launched recently, marking the brewery’s 11th consecutive year as naming rights sponsor as well as putting up K381,000 in prize money.

In announcing the sponsorship, SP managing director Stan Joyce said the open was now one of the most successful sporting partnerships the brewery had due to the confidence of the organising team.

“We have seen significant growth in the sport of golf over the years and we’re proud of our association with the PNG Open as it promotes our brands and golf,” Joyce said.

Also present at the launching was Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko who lauded SP for their continued backing of golf.

“Year in year out SP has sponsored numerous sporting events and on behalf of the government, we thank them,” Tkatchenko said.

Joyce urged other corporate companies to experience the open by co-sponsoring the event which would lift the profile of their company and most importantly the country.

“I have no doubt that we’ll continue to give our visiting golfers the true PNG hospitality and I hope to see you all at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club next May,” Joyce said.

Royal Port Moresby Golf Club president Mark Stallard said he and the members were looking forward to hosting the event on the initiation of the PNG Golf Association.

“After staging an successful open lst year which witnessed a thriling three-way playoff involving an amateur, the team at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club certainly do know how to stage fantastic events,” Stallard said.

Tournament director Ken Dunn said an expected 80 professionals along with 40 amateur players would take part with the tournament to run from May 4-7.

