Brewers fined K8000

THE Goroka District Court has ordered two illicit brewers in Eastern Highlands to pay a total of K8000 in court fines, in default of 24 months imprisonment.

The court found Vincent Auglua, 35, and Segitore Rabu, 38, from Arikayufa village in Ungai-Bena district guilty for the second time of the same offence and ordered each of them to pay K4000 in fines.

Failing that, they will serve 12 months in prison for manufacturing excisable goods namely ‘illicit spirit’ without a manufacturer’s licence, contravening Section 17 (1) of the Excise Act 1956.

Magistrate Gerard Vetunava said Agulua and Rabu did not learn the lesson from an earlier penalty the court had imposed on them for similar charge in Oct 2013.

They were convicted and paid a court fine of K3000 each but continued producing their illicit spirit.

The court ordered their K1000 bail be forfeited to the state and they pay an additional K3000 each or be sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Meanwhile, a married couple, Hasan Hasu, 48, of Notfana village seven kilometres west of Goroka, and his wife Margret, from Kwongi in upper Asaro, Daulo district who are also facing similar charges, denied any wrong doing in court.

They will appear again on Oct and the court ordered their K1000 bail be extended.

