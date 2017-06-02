Brewery backs cricket

By ISAAC LIRI

THE two cricket national team captains Assad Vala (Barramundis) and Pauke Siaka (Lewas) acknowledged South Pacific Brewery after the firm presented K150,000 to Cricket PNG.

“K150,000 is a lot of money and as players we have to make the best out of this sponsorship,” Vala said.

“I know the our management will do what is best for us players and also developing the game in our country.

“We have been receiving a lot of good support from business houses over the past few years and I think it has helped us a lot in terms of reaching our goals as we are now ranked 15th in the world.

“Without such support, we wouldn’t have come this far,” the senior men’s captain said.

“I just want to acknowledge the brewery and all our other sponsors for bringing us this far.”

PNG Lewas Siaka shared similar sentiments.

She said the support will continue to help PNG’s cricket teams achieve greater results.

“This is good for us and I am so thankful for the support you are providing,” Siaka told brewery’s representatives.

“Speaking on behalf of the PNG Lewas, we will take this support as a motivation for us to train hard for the women’s cricket World Cup qualifiers coming up,” Siaka said.

“Your support to maintaining and developing cricket in PNG is invaluable. We thank you.”

Like this: Like Loading...