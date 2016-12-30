Brewery creating awareness

A LOCAL brewer recently became support sponsors of the South Bougainville Games which kicked off in Buin last week.

In announcing the K10,000 sponsorship, SP Brewery’s corporate relations manager John Nilkare said the firm had always been a strong supporter of sports and promoted responsible drinking.

“As we are in our festive season, I encourage all of us to practice responsible consumption of alcohol. We have invested in these games by partnering with the district to raise awareness on responsible drinking and the effects of illicit alcohol,” Nilkare said.

South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu thanked the firm for their supportiand providing awareness at the Games, which would see more than 1000 men and women compete in soccer, volleyball and rugby union 7s over the next four months.

Masiu supported the Games with K70,000 and said Bougainville had produced leading athletes in boxing, volleyball and most recently soccer, with “golden girl” Nicole Ageva and should continue to support sports in the district.

“I also want to share my concern on the high number of cases of our people drinking homebrew and taking marijuana. This is a deadly practice we need to change,” Masiu said.

Buin police chief senior sergeant John Popui urged the public not drink in public places.

“Aside from homebrew, we have other cheaper alcohol coming through the Kangu Beach patrol post which we need to set up a check point to address,” Popui said.

The South Bougainville Games would be played in a round-robin competition, with the finals to be played during Easter next year.

