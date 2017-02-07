Brexit poses no export effect for PNG: EU

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE European Union office in Port Moresby says it does not foresee any effect on the country’s export to the EU market should Britain exit (Brexit) from the EU.

Attaché – economics and trade coordinator for the EU delegation to PNG, Chiara Tarvido, however, said the actual move as to whether Britain will exit from the group will be determined in two years’ time.

“The exit of the UK from the EU if confirmed will not be immediate, but will take effect not before two years from now,” Tarvido told The National.

“Proceedings under Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union will have to be launched.

“During negotiations under Article 50, European Union Treaties and law continue to apply with no change.

“The UK will have two years to re-negotiate the terms of its settlement with the EU.

“All agreements between the EU and third parties remain in place, including the economic partnership agreement (EPA) between the European Union, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

“The favourable conditions granted to Papua New Guinea under the agreement on rules of origin for fish (the so called ‘global sourcing’) remains in place.

“I would not foresee therefore any disruption for Papua New Guinea tuna exporters to the European Union market as a result of the referendum on ‘Brexit’.

“Also, top importers of Papua New Guinea tuna in Europe are EU member states such as France and Spain, rather than the UK.”

EU is the biggest market for Papua New Guinea tuna as well as the rest of the Pacific region.

Its stringent guidelines have prompted Papua New Guinea and the Pacific region to protect the tuna resource in the most effect and sustainable manner.

