Brian Bell donates K36,000 to Hanuabada families

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE Brian Bell Group yesterday donated K36,000 worth of shopping vouchers to families affected by fire at Hanuabada village in Port Moresby recently.

Group chief executive Cameron Mackellar said they were delighted to provide a little relief to the 18 families affected when their houses got burnt down on Aug 18.

“So we are providing K2000 worth of shopping vouchers to each of these families to do shopping in any Brian Bell shop. This is a way for them to help rebuild their lives after they were affected by the fire,” Mackellar said.

Hanuabada Fire Appeal Committee co-chair Dadi Toka Jr thanked the Brian Bell Group on behalf of the affected families.

Toka said they now had K901,824.56 in the bank account to help families rebuild their homes.

“It’s has been a slow process with gathering and assessing quotations from hardware suppliers in Port Moresby. Most of the houses will be built on their existing locations on timber posts, while for the houses closer to the mainland we’ll still push for reclaimed land to build the houses on,” he said.

Toka said each of the 18 families affected would be allocated K41,000 to rebuild their homes.

