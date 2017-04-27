Brian Bell offering special gifts for mums

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

BRIAN Bell plans to give something back to its customers to celebrate Mothers Day.

Marketing manager Bill Doa Neill told The National that their branches around the country were preparing to celebrate the special day on May 14 by having a lot of items and products on “specials”.

“Value is not just the price conversation but the quality of products and the services that we offer,” he said.

Neill said Mothers’ Day sale at Brian Bell started on April 17 with a competition.

Every customer who spends K50 enters the draw to win K500 weekly at each branch. They also enter the final draw at the end of the competition to win K1000 cash prizes.

The competition will last for weeks. They are also giving away great value through savings and giveaways for various products that are on special which allows customers to get an extra product for their mothers.

“Some of the products we are giving away include a 15-inch television with selected fridge offers and four bath towels given away with selected washing machines.

“It’s not about being the cheapest because Brian Bell has the reputation for quality. We are giving away the freebies and have reduced prices as these are the values that we want to give our customers.”

Neill said they were expecting more customers in the last two weeks before mother’s day.

“People are now making the most of the value we are offering. So if you are waiting for the last weeks, you might miss out because with the amount of interest that we are getting at the moment, a lot of this free giveaways might not be around when the big day arrives.”

Like this: Like Loading...