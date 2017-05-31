Bridge funded privately

THE people of Wurup-Kaip in Jiwaka now have a reason to smile as the road linking the rest of the province and Mt Hagen city was reopened last Friday after it was closed for about a year.

The road was closed after a culvert at River Pekem in the Anglimp-South Waghi electorate was washed away by heavy floods.

People only used the Ramba road to get to Mt Hagen or Jiwaka.

Local businessman Joseph Teng helped build the bridge using his own money and resources. Teng, a civil engineer used K135,000 to purchase the culvert and gabion baskets to build the bridge.

Teng was assisted by his colleague engineer Berry Kei and others who pooled their ideas and resources together to build the bridge.

“We need to make sure that roads and bridge are in good condition because they are the people’s lifeline,” Teng said.

The villagers thank the engineers for their help in restoring the bridge.

