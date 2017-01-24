Bridge gives way, traffic flow halted

By JUNIOR UKAHA

TRAFFIC flow along the Wau-Bulolo Highway has been cut off after a section of the Wara Bung Bridge was washed away following heavy rain on Sunday.

The Lae end of the bridge was washed away at around 4am.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru immediately warned locals to stop claiming compensation for the damage to the bridge.

Naru told a group of landowners from Huon Gulf (Wampit) and Bulolo (Timini) who had demanded K3 million before reconstruction work could begin that tougher penalties would be passed to deal with groups such as them.

“We are facing many problems in PNG where people are asking the government for compensation unnecessarily when there’s a natural disaster,” Naru said.

“The government is in the process of passing a very strong law to put an end to this practice. Our government does not have this kind of money available right now.

“This is a national highway and the bridge is a public bridge. It serves many people and businesses from Menyamya, Wau and Bulolo.

“What has happened on this bridge is a disaster.”

Naru and deputy provincial administrator (Infrastructure) Kissu Lucas visited the bridge yesterday to assess the damage.

