Bring back pride, says officer

By ALPHONSE PORAU

A SENIOR army officer has warned those breaking rules to expect stringent disciplinary action, including dismissal.

New commanding officer of the First Royal Pacific Island Regiment Lieutenant-Colonel Boniface Aruma said there would be no room for error under his command.

“Enough is enough, it’s time to take back what has been lost,” he said. “If you are caught breaking the law, you will face the full force of the law and be removed.

“That will be done to make sure that others will see and learn.

“Our focus this year will be to win back the respect that we have lost. “We have to show respect as far as discipline is concerned.

“I want to bring back the pride and want Papua New Guineans to feel proud that they have a disciplined battalion.” He succeeded Lt-Col Eddie Nayobi who served in the position in the past two years.

Both officers reviewed a parade at Taurama Barracks with other senior officers from the PNG and Australian defence forces.

Aruma said he would continue the work Nayobi had started but with new ways to address administrative, operation and training issues.

