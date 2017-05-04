Bring it on, challengers told

ENGA Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, pictured, is unfazed by the challenge posed by the 17 candidates challenging him for his seat, saying its “business as usual”.

Sir Peter, leader of Enga since 1997, said voters would decide.

“That’s normal,” he told The National.

“Everybody has a right to contest so I see no problem with that.

“The people will decide on that.”

But he has a word of advice for his challengers.

“They have to sell themselves,” Sir Peter said.

“I’ve done my bit already through all my years of work.”

Sir Peter welcomed the challenge from 2012 runner-up Sandy Talita, who is a member of Kandep MP Don Polye’s Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party.

Talita and Polye held a big rally in Wabag last week attended by thousands of people.

“That’s their rally,” Sir Peter said.

“They always have rallies but they will never beat us in Enga.

“We had three candidates in Enga through the People’s Party in 2012.

“This time, we’ll try to get the other three through the People’s National Congress (PNC) to make it six out of six.

“The PNC-led Government has done a lot for Enga.”

