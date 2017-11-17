Bring it on, host team challenge other provinces

HOST Team West New Britain have thrown the challenge to other teams to “bring it on” at the PNG Games.

With the official opening set to light up the renamed Muthuvel Stadium, formerly San Remo Sports Precinct tomorrow, WNB chef de mission Robert Dau said the host did not fear anyone except Team NCD and Team Morobe.

Dau said he was confident the team would do very well on home soil and improve on their ranking (8th) from the last PNG Games in Morobe.

With funding from the provincial government, former Talasea MP Francis Marus and five business houses, the team were able to meet all their expenses.

Team Morobe are the defending champions while Team NCD have been a major force to reckon with since the inception of the Games.

With good financial support from the municipal government, Team NCD have been one of the strongest teams in this biennial grassroots games.

Team WNB will compete in 24 sporting codes.

Dau thanked former Talasea MP Marus and the business houses for supporting the team which boosted their training as they prepared to host the visiting teams.

“With the kind of commitment and support, Team WNB have been challenged to give their utmost in the next two-weeks to finish top in the PNG Games.”

