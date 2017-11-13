Bring on England

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has raised the volume of the battle cry as the PNG Kumuls take on England in the quarterfinals of the Rugby League World Cup on Sunday.

“The whole country is with you in heart and mind as you prepare to take on England in the quarter-finals (in Melbourne),” he said.

“It will be a tough match and we know that you will give it your all.”

He said the 64-0 thrashing of the US Hawks in Port Moresby yesterday was a “great victory”.

“You demonstrated your professionalism on the field for a spectacular result. From the players, coaches and support staff, we have seen commitment to deliver three straight wins,” he said.

O’Neill said the three matches hosted in Port Moresby in the past three weeks had been “an outstanding success”.

“Around Papua New Guinea we have enjoyed a pouring of national pride and emotion,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...