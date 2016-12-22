Bros backed by Enta, owner happy to get behind tourney

MEGUSA Brothers received a major boost with new set of jerseys from a local construction company to take part in the 2016 NCD Governor’s Christmas Cup rugby league tournament from Dec 24-31.

Carolyn Jonathan, the owner of Enta Construction Company – a sub-constructor to the National Capital District Commission, presented the jerseys worth of more than K3500 to the club at the Kone Tigers Oval on Tuesday in front of club officials and players.

During the presentation, Jonathan said her company was part of NCDC so she was delighted to support the initiative of Governor Powes Parkop in promoting rugby league in the city.

Like this: Like Loading...