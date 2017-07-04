Brothers to lead Kavieng

It’s been two years since the Wright brothers, Liam and Lloyd, stepped onto the basketball courts at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre in Port Moresby.

While physically both have grown taller and gotten stronger, nothing has changed with their attitudes. They wanted to win then and they still want to win now.

The pair has returned to PNG to represent the Kavieng Basketball Association in the Basketball Federation PNG national championships.

Both know they have a big challenge, should the dynamic duo want to lead New Ireland to a piece of silverware at the end of the week.

“We’re under no illusions about how tough it will be,” said older brother Lloyd.

“The majority of our 2015 PNG men’s national team are based in Port Moresby and will be playing for the PMBL, so they are definitely the favourites and the side to beat. The pressure is on them.

“All we can do is play hard and give our best effort and hopefully we put our Kavieng team in a position to be playing for a trophy, come Saturday.”

The brothers are eligible to represent Kavieng at the championships through their mother Helen’s New Ireland roots.

“I know mum is very proud and wants us to do well, not only for us as her children but also for all of the family and friends we are playing for back in her home,” Liam said.

Since the 2015 Pacific Games where the pair was standouts for team PNG, each brother has been marking his mark on the international basketball scene.

Lloyd has spent the last two years at Orange Coast College in California, USA, while Liam has represented Victoria Country at the Australian Junior National Championships and featured in the PNG Under 18 side that toured Cairns in December.

“I still get goosebumps thinking about the home crowd we had at the Pacific Games. Hopefully there’s a lot of the same people that come out and support at the national championships just as much and make that same type of noise,” Lloyd said.

“I’ve played for some amazing crowds with Orange Coast College in Los Angeles but nothing beats a Port Moresby crowd. Nothing!”

Looking to the future both have made themselves available for the FIBA Melanesia Cup this September.

“Definitely keen for the Melanesia Cup, we have some unfinished business with Fiji and New Caledonia,” Liam said.

“But before we get to that, we have to make sure we have a good week here and play ourselves into selection. We want to earn our spots.”

The opening of the national championships at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre is at 9.30am today.

