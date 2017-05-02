Browne cleared to play for PNG

AFTER serving a one-match ban for foul play in the OFC Stage 3 qualifier match against Tahiti on March 23, Papua New Guinea winger David Browne has been cleared by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee to play for the Kapuls against the Solomon Islands on the June 9.

The 21-year-old made his senior international debut for PNG in Port Moresby in the game against Tahiti but lasted only 22 minutes on the field after being red-carded for dangerous contact.

Browne hopes to play a role in helping PNG beat Solomons next month as they continue their journey to qualfication for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

Browne played for PNG at the OFC Under-17 Championship in New Zealand as a 15-year-old but shortly after, took up a scholarship for college in Auckland which then set his football career on a path that has seen him win New Zealand and Oceania titles, a bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup and earn a move to Europe.

Port Moresby-born forward says playing for the Kapuls was always part of the plan and is just thankful the opportunity has come.

“That’s always been on my mind,” Browne said.

“I was born here, I grew up here. I feel Papua New Guinean so I am Papua New Guinean.”

Like this: Like Loading...