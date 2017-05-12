BSP backs HR firm

ORGANISATIONS need skilled human resources to improve their management, a bank official says.

Bank South Pacific human resource general manager Hari Rabura handed over K30,000 to the PNG Human Resource Institute for its annual national conference next week.

“Bank South Pacific believes in building a skilled workforce in the Pacific, through capacity building, skills training, mentoring and supporting professional networking and development. Adding that the bank recognises that human resource management is a key area of development for the country,” Rabura said.

BSP is the platinum sponsor for the institute’s annual national conference in Port Moresby next Tuesday to Thursday.

Like this: Like Loading...