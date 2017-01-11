BSP closes Northern sub-branch

BANK of South Pacific general manager retail Paul Thornton says the Higaturu sub-branch in Northern has been closed.

Thornton said it was because of the instability which arose from a road incident which claimed 13 lives on Monday afternoon.

The Popondetta branch remains open but the sub-branch at Higaturu was closed yesterday.

“The closure at Higaturu was related to the road being closed and our staff being unable to get through,” he said.

The incident involved a passenger bus and a truck carrying oil palm.

Northern police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari said the bus had picked up passengers in Popondetta and heading back to the villages of Bareoturu and Timbeki in Central Kaiva. It collided with a truck killing 13 passengers, including a Sohe district official.

