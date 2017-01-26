BSP crush NTIL by 124 runs

AFTER 10 weeks of matches in the PIH Corporate Indoor Cricket competition, there are two weekends to go with some teams having one foot in the door of the finals while others have some ground to make.

The top four teams move into the Super 8s while the fifth to 10th placed teams move into the plate finals. In the Avala Pool (men), BSP’s big 124-run win over NTIL has catapulted them to the top of the table.

It was a mixed bag for the Digicel Redbacks, who beat NFA but stumbled in their pursuit of Water PNG’s 74, going down by 29 runs. Despite the loss, the Redbacks still hold on to third spot.

Meanwhile, National Parliament and Credit Corporation recorded impressive victories over the weekend as they continue to vie for a top- four berth. PNG Power recorded their second victory of the season over IBS.

