BSP donation to help school overcome water woes

Bank South Pacific has donated a water tank and an electric pump to the Taurama Elementary School in Port Moresby to ensure a reliable water supply.

Carolynne Lewa, head mistress of the school, said classes were sometimes suspended because of the water disruptions.

“But with the new tank and water pump, we now have a reliable back-up of clean water for students and staff,” she said.

“The renovated ablution block reinforces our school’s aim to promote a healthy environment as well.”

A statement from BSP said the project would have a positive impact by ensuring that hundreds of students and families had access to clean water when the main water supply was cut off or rationed at the Taurama Barracks area.

The project was undertaken by the BSP Waigani Drive staff who volunteered their time over the weekends to clean up the work site, cement the base and install the water tank.

The team also repainted the ablution blocks.

BSP’s Waigani Drive branch manager Mathias Manowo said: “The project is rewarding for the staff as we gave back to a community that needed our assistance.

“The total cost was K25,000 and is a part of BSP’s community initiative that is executed in all branches in PNG and the Pacific.”

Like this: Like Loading...