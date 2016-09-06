BSP extends banking services

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Bank of South Pacific has extended its banking services to Gabsongkec village in Wampar, Huon Gulf, Morobe as it extends its haus dua (house door) banking service to villagers.

Since the establishment of the cash agent at Maria Gari’s artefact shop, 248 cash crop farmers, parents and children opened personal accounts to avoid travelling to and from Lae daily.

BSP Top Town manager Benny Namango said it was crucial to engage Gari’s shop to set up BSP’s smart business package in the village.

“BSP was excited to extend its banking service into the heart of the village in its entrepreneurship activity in partnership with Gari to create and drive additional revenue in financial services in addition to 3000 BSP agents in the country,” Namango said.

He said the service would benefit people significantly.

Gari acknowledge her husband and family for their support.

“Starting a business requires sacrifice and time, and establishing cash agents is a service to benefit the people and relieve stress on travelling to and from Lae. This is a house door service and I urge the community to take ownership and make use of it similar to the health and education services” she said.

